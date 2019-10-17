Brokerages Set Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $97.05

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. 122,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,708. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $93.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,381,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,899. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $174,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $221,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

