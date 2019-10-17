Brokerages Set Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Target Price at €30.00

Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €30.00 ($34.88).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUE shares. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

DUE traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, reaching €25.53 ($29.69). The company had a trading volume of 221,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

