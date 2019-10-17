Brokerages Set Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) PT at $54.00

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 103.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,446,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $16,273,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at $13,557,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Bancolombia by 56.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 232,793 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at $8,522,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3248 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

