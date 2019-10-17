Brokerages Set Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) PT at $9.58

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $18,606,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 992.2% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,020,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,110 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $8.36. 852,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

