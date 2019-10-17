Brokerages Set Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) PT at $20.81

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,846. Avantor has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $374,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $313,611,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $216,589,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $195,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

