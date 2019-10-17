Brokerages Set Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) PT at $20.81

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.81.
A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,846. Avantor has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $374,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $313,611,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $216,589,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $195,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
