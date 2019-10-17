Brokerages Expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. HB Fuller posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Citigroup downgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,894. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $169,476.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,228.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,590. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in HB Fuller by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

