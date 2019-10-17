Brokerages Anticipate Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) will report $15.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the lowest is $15.21 million. Melinta Therapeutics posted sales of $34.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $65.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.97 million to $73.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.94 million, with estimates ranging from $65.99 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Melinta Therapeutics.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLNT shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. WBB Securities lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 204,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.