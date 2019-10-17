Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $203.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.84 million and the lowest is $187.23 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $801.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.68 million to $852.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $938.30 million, with estimates ranging from $667.76 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at $23,331,245.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,573. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after buying an additional 2,531,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after buying an additional 702,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,407,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,948,000 after buying an additional 676,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after buying an additional 1,438,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,308,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,572,000 after buying an additional 115,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

