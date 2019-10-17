Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.24. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

In other news, insider Michael L. Reeves acquired 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,329.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL opened at $9.66 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $274.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

