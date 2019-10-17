Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.18). International Seaways posted earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.97 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 13.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in International Seaways by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $734.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.21. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

