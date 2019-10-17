Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post sales of $143.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $86.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $602.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.80 million to $647.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $698.77 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $775.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

COHU opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cohu by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 40.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cohu by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

