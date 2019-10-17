Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 783,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

