Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.18. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $29.44 on Thursday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

