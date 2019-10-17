BriaCoin Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $41,309.00 and approximately $1,794.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BriaCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,785.05 or 2.18718695 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00032472 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BriaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.