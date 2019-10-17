Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41 -1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.41-1.43 EPS.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 494,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,057. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

