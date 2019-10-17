Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,498 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Financial Institutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.85. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.91%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

