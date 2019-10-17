Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

