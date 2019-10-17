Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 104.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $197,884,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1,041.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $141,496,000 after buying an additional 614,724 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

HD stock opened at $235.90 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

