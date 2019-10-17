Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $993,000 in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $49,877.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of SR stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

