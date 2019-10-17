Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New $209,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474,814 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Comcast by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after buying an additional 9,020,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,744,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $45.74. 3,330,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,030,035. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.