Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 3.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,449. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $188.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.31.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.4476 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

