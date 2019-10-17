Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 2,519 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,519 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Beer alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $2,800,420.00.

On Monday, October 7th, C James Koch sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.45, for a total value of $383,450.00.

On Friday, October 4th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.55, for a total value of $2,628,850.00.

On Monday, September 16th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.15, for a total value of $2,717,050.00.

On Friday, September 13th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.12, for a total value of $2,723,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.52, for a total value of $2,649,640.00.

On Monday, September 9th, C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total value of $5,596,920.00.

SAM opened at $383.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.10 and its 200-day moving average is $356.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.63. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $230.93 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $40,789,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $462.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.45.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.