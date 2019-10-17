Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.36. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 13,871 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

