Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,905. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $782,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,729 shares of company stock valued at $6,450,745. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

