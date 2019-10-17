Boeing (LON:BOE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10,858.14

Boeing Co (LON:BOE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10,858.14 and traded as high as $373.36. Boeing shares last traded at $353.05, with a volume of 3,711 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is £106.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The company has a market cap of $211.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,289.44.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

