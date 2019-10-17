Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s 6th Largest Position

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 2.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.37. The company had a trading volume of 970,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,633. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $470.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

