BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.58 ($59.97).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €47.16 ($54.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €43.26. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.