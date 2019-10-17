BMO Capital Markets Cuts Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) Price Target to C$0.20

Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on Nemaska Lithium from C$0.55 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Nemaska Lithium alerts:

NMX stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 165,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Nemaska Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.

Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaska Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaska Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.