Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Blue Bird an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 18,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 27,763.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 8,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,802. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The business had revenue of $308.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

