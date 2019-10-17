Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blue Apron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

NYSE APRN traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 340,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,840. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.49. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $33,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,409 shares of company stock worth $60,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $1,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

