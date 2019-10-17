Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Surevest Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 64,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

