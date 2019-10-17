BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,751 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.55% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATC. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 51.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $300,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

CATC opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $363.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 19.92%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

