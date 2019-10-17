BlackRock Inc. Purchases 137,800 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,800 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.56% of Radware worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after buying an additional 53,101 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 582,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Radware by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 425,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Radware by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 365,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 90,624 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDWR opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

