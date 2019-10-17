BlackRock Inc. Invests $19.07 Million in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 552,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,068,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

