BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.22% of BankFinancial worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFIN. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 131.4% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 118,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 67,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,282 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 488,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Oneill sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $36,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,929.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFIN stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.37. BankFinancial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 19.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.