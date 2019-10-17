BlackRock Inc. Has $19.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

