BlackRock Inc. Buys 466,681 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,681 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $582.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -0.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 55.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

