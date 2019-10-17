BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) is AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI accounts for about 2.2% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 521,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 260,628 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 769,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 88,313 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 325,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,922 shares during the last quarter.

FRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 24,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

