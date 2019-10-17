BitSend (BSD) Price Reaches $0.0061

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $151,308.00 and $2,054.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitSend has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00850805 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000930 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001006 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,867,800 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

