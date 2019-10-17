Bitrue Coin Price Tops $0.0797 on Top Exchanges (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $11.17 million and $1.22 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,100,001 tokens. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

