Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Cap Tops $327.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $327.00 and approximately $36,212.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035971 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088397 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001241 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00117009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,159.59 or 1.00793416 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000628 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 3,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.