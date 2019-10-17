Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $641,795.00 and $1,326.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00450258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00102216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00042004 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002981 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001115 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,785,702 coins and its circulating supply is 4,756,156 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Nanex, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

