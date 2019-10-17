Bitcoin Gold Reaches One Day Volume of $16.06 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $146.85 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $8.38 or 0.00103540 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bitlish, Exrates and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00448845 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042084 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003194 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitinka, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Coinone, Bithumb, Binance, BitBay, Huobi, DSX, Korbit, Kucoin, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Bleutrade, Ovis, Bitlish, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, SouthXchange, BitMarket, QuadrigaCX, Exrates, Bitfinex, Koineks, Trade Satoshi, CEX.IO, C2CX, Crex24, BitFlip, Coinnest, Instant Bitex, Graviex, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Negocie Coins, OKEx, Bitsane, Gate.io, Indodax and TDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

