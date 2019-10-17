Bitblocks (BBK) One Day Volume Hits $21,803.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Bitblocks has a market cap of $57,119.00 and $21,803.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00036388 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00088820 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001245 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00117154 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,066.00 or 0.99766110 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000633 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.