Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,564,000 after purchasing an additional 788,686 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,645.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,683,000 after purchasing an additional 694,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,561,000 after purchasing an additional 598,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,186,000 after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,810. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.27.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.