Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $118.37. 30,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,935. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.46.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

