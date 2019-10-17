Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 407,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,522,396. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.