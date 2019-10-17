Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of DE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average of $158.58. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

