Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 20,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.15.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,086. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.14). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

