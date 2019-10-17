Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.80 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 199.0% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.08. 77,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.03 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

